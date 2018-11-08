Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and 3 other airports to be managed under PPP model – big infra move by Cabinet

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 9:02 PM

The Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to manage Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and three other airports under public private partnership (PPP).

Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, PPP model, AAI, NITI Aayog CEO, Civil Aviation MinistryThe three other aerodromes are those at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

The Cabinet Thursday approved a proposal to manage Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and three other airports under public private partnership (PPP). The three other aerodromes are those at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru. The operation, management and development of all these aerodromes, owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), would be done under PPP, an official tweet said. This would be done through Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

Any issue that is beyond the scope of PPPAC would be dealt with by an empowered group of secretaries, the tweet said. The group would be headed by NITI Aayog CEO. Secretaries of Civil Aviation Ministry, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure would be part of the group.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and 3 other airports to be managed under PPP model – big infra move by Cabinet
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition