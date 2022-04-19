Ahmedabad Airport records fastest re-carpeting work! 3.5 km runway re-carpeted in 75 days

Ahmedabad Airport records the fastest runway re-carpeting work! The re-carpeting work on the 3.5 kilometre long runway of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat has been completed in just 75 days, the airport operator- Adani group said on Thursday. According to the airport operator, for re-carpeting the Ahmedabad Airport’s runway, two lakh metric tonnes of asphalt was used, while for the runway drainage system, 40,000 cubic meters of concrete were used. A statement issued by the group claimed that this is the fastest re-carpeting work done on any brownfield runway. Earlier, the project was planned for 200 working days starting from November 10, according to a PTI report.

However, the airport operated said considering the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency as well as reduce inconvenience to air passengers, the Adani Group had reset the target to 90 working days by increasing the resources. The project team, subsequently, completed the work in just a span of 75 working days while working for nine hours per day without disturbing the operation of scheduled flight services, it further added.

Recently, it was reported that the runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the state of Kerala, on 15 April 2022, will be closed from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM because of the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which is a part of Painkuni festival. Both domestic and international services of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have been rescheduled during this period. It is said that Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year with extensive programs. The airport had organized various competitions with attractive gifts as part of these celebrations, for the passengers on April 13 and April 14, 2022. Also, it was reported that there were attractive offers for passengers in the airport’s selected shopping centres.