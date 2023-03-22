Adani Airports unveils new bidding plans; Jewar Airport nears real breakthrough – Top aviation updates

Adani Airports will bid for more airports across India, CEO Arun Bansal said on Wednesday. During an interaction at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Bansal said that the company has a 40-year plan. Apart from Bansal, several major industry players took part in the summit. Here are key takeaways from the CAPA summit:

1: Adani Airports CEO said that in coming years, the company will focus on ‘operational scale.’ Talking about the development on the city-side, Bansal said that there is a huge potential in India. He said that for every person who is coming to the airports to catch a flight, there are three people who will come with the flyer to drop him/her off at the airport. Bansal said that this showed the mega potential of infrastructural development.

2: Talking about Adani Airports’ experience of running the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport, Bansal said that the company is discussing the ‘twin strategy’ with the state government. Bansal said that Adani Aiports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, wants to see these two airports as two terminals instead.

3: Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann also took part in the summit. Elaborating the future plans for much-anticipated Jewar Airport, Schnellmann said that the flyers will have a ‘touchless and seamless’ experience. ‘We are building an airport that serves the needs of not just consumers but airlines and other customers,’ Schnellmann said.

4: The Noida Airport will showcase Swiss efficiency along with curated commercial offerings, he added. He also said that Uttar Pradesh will see many more numbers of airports and there is enough demand to sustain their growth.

5: In a separate brainstorming session, Air India CXO Rajesh Dogra said that ‘airlines and OTAs sharing customer data with airports will be extremely important in the industry’s interest to share updates such as gate change and flight delays.’