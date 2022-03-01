AAI to provide air traffic services at upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar

Under the pact with the Jewar Airport, the authority will plan, procure, install as well as commission the CNS/ATM equipment and facilities and it will also provide air traffic services at the upcoming airport.

Jewar Airport: The Airports Authority of India will provide air traffic services at the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, Greater Noida. The first phase of the airport is expected to be commissioned by the year 2024, a statement said. On Monday, an agreement to this effect was signed between the AAI and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which is an SPV set up for the development of the greenfield Jewar Airport. The AAI, as an Air Navigation Services Provider, is the only entity statutorily empowered to offer air traffic services in India. A K Pathak, Member (Planning) at AAI was quoted saying in a PTI report that the authority is happy to partner with Noida Airport and is upbeat about these types of challenging projects, which will open new gateways of operating multiple major airports in the vicinity of each other catering to the Metros.

According to Pathak, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai are lined up for a similar approach. The AAI has already signed an agreement for CNS-ATM services with Navi Mumbai International Airport in the year 2018, he said. Under the pact with the Jewar Airport, the authority will plan, procure, install as well as commission the CNS/ATM equipment and facilities and it will also provide air traffic services at the upcoming airport. Apart from this, Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems, as well as ATS Automation Systems, will also be equipped in this facility which will allow situational awareness and offer decision support to Air Traffic Controllers for all weather operations.

The Jewar Airport is likely to be commissioned by 2025 and the authority will be associated with the airport operator in all three phases covered under the agreement of CNS-ATM including the pre-commissioning, commissioning as well as operational phase. Under the ASM Directorate of AAI, the airspace design and flight procedure design will be undertaken collaboratively with the participation of the New Delhi Air Traffic Control Centre and the airport operator. The Airports Authority of India is also expected to deploy its ATC and ATSEP workforce to meet service standards, the report added.