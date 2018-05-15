AAI to float fresh O&M tenders for two airports

The O&M tenders were issued in 2017 but failed to attract bidders due to stringent conditions.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to call for fresh bids for operation and maintenance of terminals by private parties for the Jaipur and Ahmedabad airports. The development follows a recent move which saw bids by four players for Jaipur and three for Ahmedabad airport. The AAI has now decided to scrap these bids as barring GVK Group, others were not seen as serious bidders, sources said, adding that the AAI is likely to revise certain conditions before calling for fresh bids to make it attractive for serious private players.

The decision to partially privatise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and Jaipur International Airport was taken in 2016 and has proved to be a complicated task for the airport authority. The O&M tenders were issued in 2017 but failed to attract bidders due to stringent conditions.

By Arun Nayal