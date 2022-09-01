AAI to develop civil enclave at Kanpur Airport worth Rs 143 cr by December 2022

Soon Kanpur Airport will be able to serve more than 300 passengers at peak hours and a host of facilities such as eight check-in counters, and conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, the Airports Authority of India said. The Uttar Pradesh airport has been undergoing development under the Centre’s civil enclave project at an estimated investment of Rs 143.6 crores and is expected to be complete by the end of this year, an official release by AAI said.

The project will also include a new terminal building. The airport apron is being designed to park as many as three A-321 types of aircraft, the statement said. The terminal building will have a parking area for 150 cars. It will be built with Four-Star GRIHA-energy efficient technology. The airport will provide more options for flyers who are looking to travel to various tier-II cities of India under the RITES-UDAN scheme.

The airport at the commercial hub of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur is currently connected to various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Gorakhpur. It is also a major hub for the production of textiles and leather.

Due to the increasing passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the development of a civil enclave at the airport. The project will help improve the connectivity of the city by providing better facilities and passenger amenities, AAI said.

Kanpur airport provides direct connectivity to various historical and tourist attractions in the region such as Bithoor, National Chambal Sanctuary, Kalpi, Etawah Safari Park, and Kalinjar Fort. It was found as one of the most profitable airports in India from the year 2020 to 2021.

The UDAN scheme, launched by the Modi government in April 2017 was aimed at providing regional connectivity to the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme with the objective to provide affordable flights to the common citizens. Other airports in Uttar Pradesh built under this scheme are Agra, Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Hindon, and Bareilly.

Through the scheme, air connectivity has been provided to 68 unserved and underserved destinations. It has also initiated 425 new routes that are expected to enhance air connectivity in 29 states and union territories. According to a statement released by the government, over a million passengers have already availed of the benefits of the UDAN scheme by August 2022. Regional carriers have also benefited from the scheme as they are now getting more opportunities and are improving their operations.