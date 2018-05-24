AAI to add new conditions in bids for Ahmedabad, Jaipur airports

The Airport Authority of India has decided to revise bid conditions.

The Airport Authority of India has decided to revise bid conditions for Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports to include airside operations and cargo business in its partial privatisation model, a senior government official said.

A fresh tender will be floated next month with these two new conditions as part of privatising operations and management of terminal building and parking side area at Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports. “Only GVK-MIAL was found to be a valid bid. To avoid a single-bid scenario, we have decided to re-tender operations and management of Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports. The tender document is likely to be issued by June 15,” civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said.

The modernisation process of these airports started in 2016 but failed to generate interest among large players. After several extension in deadlines, bid conditions were liberalised last year following which Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports received three and four bids, respectively.