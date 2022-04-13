AAI equips 14 airports with ambulift facility to help flyers with reduced mobility in boarding aircraft

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has equipped its 14 airports across the country with ambulifts in a bid to help air passengers with reduced mobility in boarding an aircraft. Ambulifts that are ‘made-in-India’ have been deployed at these airports as they do not have aerobridge facilities, the authority said in a statement on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the 14 airports where this facility is available are Dehradun, Bagdogra, Jodhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Imphal, Gorakhpur, Vijayawada, Port Blair, Belgaum, Silchar, Rajkot, Jharsuguda and Hubli. Airports in Leh, Dimapur, Kanpur, Jorhat, Jamnagar and Bhuj will have this facility by the end of this month, the AAI further mentioned.

According to the authority, the ambulifts can cater to six wheelchairs as well as two stretchers along with an attendant at a time and is fitted with heating, ventilation and AC system. Each unit is procured at a cost of Rs 63 lakh, as the AAI is offering ambulift facility at a nominal token charge to the operating airlines, the authority said. The initiative of providing ambulifts has been taken up by the AAI under the Accessible India campaign of the central government in order to facilitate air passengers with reduced mobility, divyang travellers on wheelchair and flyers on stretchers during their air travel, it added.

Recently, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu flagged off the first flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 to connect airports as well as ALGs of the Northeast region of the country. The flight will be operated from Dibrugarh in the state of Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh and then to Lilabari in Assam. On the same day, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and the Chief Minister of the Assam state Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first Flying Training Organization (FTO) in Lilabari, Assam, for the North Eastern Region.