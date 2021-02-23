6 runways, electronic city & more! UP govt makes Rs 2000 crore provision in budget for Jewar airport expansion

The entire construction of the airport will take place in four phases.

Aviation boost in Uttar Pradesh! The UP government in its 2021-22 budget has made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for the expansion of the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar, along with the announcement of setting up an ‘electronic city’ near the airport. To increase the number of airstrips at the airport from two to six, the state government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore. While the work is underway on the first phase of the project, the airport is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore. On completion, it will be the largest airport in the country. For the completion of the first phase of the Jewar airport, the scheduled deadline is 2023, according to an IE report.

The entire construction of the airport will take place in four phases. To build the proposed airport in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG has won the contract. While the upcoming Jewar airport is expected to come up on a land of about 5,000 hectares, so far 1,334 hectares of land has been acquired by the government, for which the two runways will be developed in the initial phase. Besides, additional land of 50 hectares will be acquired for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the airport project. The rest of the land would be acquired in a phased manner.

The report mentioned that Jewar airport in its present form has been referred to as a “greenfield project”, however, the idea was first proposed in the year 2001 when Rajnath Singh was the Chief Minister. The airport project got a push during the Bahujan Samajwadi Party regime between 2007 and 2012. On Monday, real estate developers hoped in four years, the region in UP’s western part could see good interest in residential development. CREDAI NCR president Pankaj Bajaj was quoted in the report saying that Jewar Airport will inject jet fuel in the area’s regional economy. Manufacturing firms already are actively considering the Yamuna expressway area because of the upcoming airport project. Also, warehousing firms will follow, he added.