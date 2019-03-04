Ahmedabad Metro phase 1 inauguration by PM Modi today: Route map, stations and phase 2; top 5 must-know facts

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, which has been implemented by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited is being developed at a cost of around Rs 10,773 crore. (image: Narendra Modi Twitter handle)

Ahmedabad Metro: With the inauguration of Ahmedabad Metro phase 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, residents of Ahmedabad in Gujarat will be able to enjoy a hassle-free and comfortable commuting experience! The phase 1 of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project is around 40.03 km long, out of which 6.5 km is an underground section, while the rest of the section is elevated. With Ahmedabad Metro system, 4 corners of the Ahmedabad city with be connected with 2 corridors, covering 32 metro stations in total.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, which has been implemented by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited is being developed at a cost of around Rs 10,773 crore. PM Modi is also unveiling a common mobility card of Ahmedabad Metro and after the flag off is taking a ride in the metro from the Vastral Gam station. Here are 5 things to know about phase 1 of Ahmedabad Metro and the upcoming Ahmedabad Metro phase 2 for which PM Modi is laying the foundation stone today:

1) Ahmedabad Metro route: To begin with, the 6.5 km stretch between Apparel Park and Vastral Gam is being inaugurated. This is part of the East-West corridor of the Ahmedabad Metro Phase 1 which is nearly 21.16 km long. The total stretch covers 17 metro stations. It will link Vastral Gaam to Thaltej Gaam, passing through Nirant Cross Road, Kankaria East, Kalupur Railway Station, Vastral, Rabari Colony, Amraiwadi, Apparel Park, Ghee Kanta, Shahpur, Old High Court, Gujarat University, Gurukul Road, Stadium, Commerce Six Road, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej metro stations.

2) Ahmedabad Metro route for corridor 1: This section of the Ahmedabad Metro will be 18.87 km long and is called the North-South corridor. It is completely elevated. The corridor will cover 15 metro stations, linking Motera Stadium to APMC, Vasna, passing through Sabarmati, Ranip, Vadaj, Vijaynagar, Usmanpura, Old High court, AEC, Sabarmati Railway station, Gandhigram, Paldi, Shreyas, Rajivnagar and Jivraj metro stations.

3) For both the corridors, the Old High Court station will be an interchange station. With the commencement of the Ahmedabad Metro operations, it is being expected that the city’s traffic congestion will be reduced, providing comfortable and reliable public transport to commuters.

4) Several passenger safety features have been provided in the rolling stock including continuous automatic train protection system, emergency door, crash worthiness feature, along with broad gangways, platform screen doors /gates on all platforms, CCTV cameras etc.

5) PM Modi is also laying the foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro phase 2 which recently got the Cabinet clearance at the Centre. Ahmedabad Metro Phase- 2 will also have two corridors with a total length 28.254 kilometres. This will include the 22.838 km long corridor 1 from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. The second corridor will be 5.416 km long from GNLU to GIFT City.