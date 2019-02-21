Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 gets Modi Cabinet clearance ahead of Phase 1 inauguration on March 4

The entire phase 2 project of Ahmedabad Metro Rail will be completed at a cost of Rs 5384.17 crore.

Ahmedabad Metro: Soon, hassle-free and convenient commuting for Ahmedabad residents! Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet has approved the phase 2 project of Ahmedabad Metro Rail, comprising two corridors. The two corridors of Ahmedabad Metro’s phase 2 project will cover a distance of 28.254 km in total. It will include 22.838 km long corridor 1 from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and 5.416 km long corridor 2 from GNLU to GIFT City. The entire phase 2 project of Ahmedabad Metro Rail will be completed at a cost of Rs 5384.17 crore, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet.

With the implementation of Ahmedabad Metro’s phase 2 project, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat will get the much-needed additional public transport facility. The project aims to streamline the urban transportation system in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The system is strained due to an increase in the number of private vehicles, heavy construction and intensive developments. The aim is to provide a comfortable and reliable public transport to the travellers. According to the Cabinet release, the metro project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an effective and efficient manner, which is only possible by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology as well as institutional management.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the phase 1 project of Ahmedabad Metro Rail on March 4, 2019, according to a PTI report. The Ahmedabad Metro Rail phase 1 project is around 40.03 km in total, out of which 6.5 km is underground and the rest of the stretch is elevated. With the commencement of this project, 4 corners of the Ahmedabad city will be connected with 2 corridors, covering 32 metro stations in total. The two corridors of phase 1 include 18.87 km long North-South corridor, covering 15 elevated stations and 21.16 km long East-West corridor, covering 4 underground and 13 elevated stations.