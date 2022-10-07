Ahmedabad Metro overwhelmed with nearly 30,000 passengers on first day of opening both corridors

Ahmedabad Metro Phase I: A total of 29,877 passengers used the Ahmedabad metro on its first day of operation with both the corridors, East-West and North-West corridors being operational.

The GMRC reported that over 10,000 passengers rode the metro on the North-West corridor, which connects Motera and APMC Vasna. The corridor was opened to the public on October 6, following the inauguration of the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.

The East-West corridor, which was opened on October 2, carried almost 20,000 passengers on Thursday. GMRC ran 44 trips compared to 72 trips on first day. This is almost doubled the number of people who rode the North-West corridor. The metro ran 106 trips on the East-West corridor, while it operated 96 trips on the North-South corridor. Each of these trips had one train that left every 20 minutes.

The passenger count on the East-West corridor increased following the Dussehra holiday on October 5. Due to the continuous running of trains, the number of people riding the metro increased to 43,000.

Meanwhile, the passenger count on the Kolkata Metro during the five-day period of the Puja Durge festival was almost 40 lakh. The city’s transportation system was overwhelmed by the large number of people who used it.

The completely elevated metro line connects Motera Stadium to APMC, Vasna with Sabarmati, AEC, Sabarmati Railway station, Ranip, Vadaj, Vijaynagar, Usmanpura, Old High court, Gandhigram, Paldi, Shreyas, Rajivnagar and Jivraj station halts.

According to a PTI report, the railways earned around Rs 6.6 crore from the sale of tokens and smart cards. Nightlong services were made available for enthusiasts during the festival, he said.