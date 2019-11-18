Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail: Work on phase 2 of the project to begin in June 2020; details

The Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project was approved by the Union Cabinet in February this year.

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project: Connectivity boost in Gujarat! The construction work of the phase 2 of the Metro rail connecting Motera in Ahmedabad to Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar is likely to begin in June 2020. The 28.2-km long corridor is expected to be completed by March 2024. The Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project was approved by the Union Cabinet in February this year. According to a PTI report, a meeting, chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was held to know the progress of the project. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Managing Director, SS Rathod informed the CM that tenders for extending the metro network from Motera to Mahatma Mandir will be floated soon.

The foundation of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating a 6.5 km long stretch of phase I during his visit in the month of March this year. A press release stated that the geotechnical investigation work related to the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project was undertaken after its foundation-laying ceremony by the PM, for which the Modi government approved the state’s request for a fund of Rs 5,384.17 crore.

According to the report, phase 1 of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro rail project costs nearly Rs 10,773 crore. For this, Japan has extended a soft loan of Rs 6,066 crore through its funding agency JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) to the Indian government. For the project, both the state government and the Centre will each contribute Rs 1,990 crore.

The phase 1 of the project covers a distance of 40.03 km, out of which 6.5 km is underground, while the rest of the section is elevated. The line is expected to be fully operational by the year 2021. In February 2010, the state government of Gujarat had set up GMRC to implement the Metro rail project.