Agra Metro’s 1st phase: PM Modi to inaugurate construction, travelling across city of Taj to get easier!

Agra Metro Rail Project: Soon, travelling across the city of Taj Mahal to get easier! Today, the construction of the first phase of the Agra Metro Rail Project (AMRP) is set to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total cost of the Agra Metro Rail Project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and the Sikandra – Taj East Gate corridor will be constructed in the first phase, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. The project AMRP is being monitored by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself and the traffic on this corridor is expected to start in December 2022, they further said. There will be six stations on the Sikandra – Taj East Gate corridor namely, Basai, Taj East Gate and Fatehabad Road (elevated stations) and the Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Jama Masjid (underground stations).

The project is expected to benefit 26 lakh people of the city. Also, it will prove to be a better movement option by providing a state-of-the-art Mass Rapid Transit System to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. According to Kumar Keshav, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), the Agra metro will offer a comfortable, eco-friendly, hassle-free means of public transport. Besides with the launch of Agra Metro, it will be easier to travel to world famous tourist destinations like Agra fort and Taj Mahal, he further said.

The UPMRC Managing Director said that its biggest advantage will be in the development of the city’s tourism sector. For the team of UPMRC, it is a major challenge to construct a metro corridor in the heart of the city as well as make the metro network system available within the stipulated time frame, he added.

According to the report, the corporation has set a precedent by developing the Lucknow Metro rail project well ahead of the targetted schedule. Besides, UPMRC is carrying out the construction work of the Kanpur metro at a fast pace as well. The Agra Metro Rail Project’s foundation stone was laid by PM Modi virtually in the month of May last year, the report added.