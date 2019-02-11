Agra Metro to be a reality! Soon you may be able to take a metro ride to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort in the city

Along with the Agra metro, CM Adityanath also announced a new metro project in Kanpur. (Representative image)

Soon one can enjoy a metro-ride to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort! Yes, it will soon become a thing of reality as the Yogi Adtyanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cleared the deck for setting up metro line in Agra. The state government has allocated Rs 175 crore for the project, according to a PTI report. The Public Investment Board (PIB) gave its nod for the clearance of the fund for the much-talked-about the metro project. Agra, which witnesses hefty tourist footfall from the country and across the world, lacks modern and adequate means of public transport, the report said. The demand for modern, rapid mass transit has become louder as the city has grown in size and population, according to district officials.

The Secretary of Agra Development Foundation, KC Jain, has expressed hope that following the completion of the Agra Metro project, the demand for an efficient transport system in Agra will be mitigated. The Metro network in Agra will cover 30 km area of the city. The metro will run on two routes. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years.

The Agra Metro project was announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 25, 2017, in Noida after the inauguration of Magenta Line of Delhi Metro. Along with the Agra metro, CM Adityanath also announced a new metro project in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow already has a metro service. The metro operation began in 2017. There are talks of setting up several new metro networks in the state, for example, Varanasi and Meerut are likely to have metro lines. The industrial cities of Uttar Pradesh – Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad already have metro lines.

Recently, the Noida Metro Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, has also been thrown open. The 29.7-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Aqua Line covers 21 stations, out of which 15 metro stations fall in Noida.