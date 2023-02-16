Agra Metro Rail project: Metro stations to reflect Mughal architecture with white marble and ‘jaali’ work – See Pics

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is working at a fast pace to develop the Agra Metro Rail project within the stipulated time. The construction work on both corridors will be completed by December 2025. Keeping in mind the heritage and historical significance of Agra, the UPMRC has conceptualized and created a world-class metro system that will truly resonate with the soul of this beautiful city.

In this context, the design of the metro stations of the Agra Metro Rail project is of immense importance. The design made by a team of highly qualified architects and design consultants will win the hearts of the people.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com, Panchanan Mishra, DGM, Public Relations, UPMRC said, “We are not disturbing the aesthetics of this historical city. There will be the use of marble and jaali work at the metro stations.” The UPMRC will introduce all the beautiful aspects of the ancient city in its metro project.

‘Marble’ work

As the world-famous Taj Mahal, situated at Agra, is made of marble, thereby, the UPMRC has planned to include intricate marble work at all the metro stations.

‘Jaali’ Work

The walls of the metro stations will depict ‘Mughal Jaali work’. The ‘Jaali work’ is basically a perforated stone or latticed screen, usually with an ornamental pattern constructed through the use of calligraphy, geometry, or natural patterns.

‘Pietra Dura’s work

One of the major attractions at the stations of Agra Metro Rail is the work of ‘Pietra Dura’ on the floor and walls. The ‘Petra Dura’ is a kind of pictorial mosaic work using colorful semi-precious stones. This was used extensively in Mughal architecture.

Another major attraction at the metro stations of Agra Metro Rail is the Selfie Points. The selfie points will be available at all the metro stations so that commuters can click selfies and take beautiful photographs inside the station premises.