Agra Metro Rail project: First train to roll out by Jan 2024! All details on fare, rail corridors here

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) will roll out the first metro train on the priority corridor by January 2024. The construction work on the priority corridor is in full swing. The 6 km long priority corridor will have six stations on its route.

At present, the civil works have been completed for the 3 km long elevated stretch of the Priority Corridor comprising three stations: Taj East Gate, Basai, and Fatehabad Road. The finishing works have also reached an advanced stage for these stations. The rest three stations: the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Jama Masjid will be underground.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Panchanan Mishra, DGM, Public Relations, UPMRC said, “Priority corridor will be functional by next January and the entire First corridor will be functional by 2025.” He further added, “the construction work on the Second corridor will be completed by December 2025.”

Fare:-

The minimum fare for travelling in the priority corridor will be Rs 10 while the maximum fare will be Rs 20. “The fare of Agra Metro Rail will be at par with the UPMRC fare standard,” said Mishra.

Travelling for one station – Rs 10

Travelling for two stations – Rs 15

Travelling for three to six stations – Rs 20

Travelling for seven to nine stations – Rs 30

Travelling for ten to 13 stations – Rs 40

Travelling for 14 to 17 stations – Rs 50

Agra Metro Rail corridors –

The Agra Metro Rail Project will have two corridors: (a) Sikandara to Taj East Gate, and (b) Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. Both projects are being built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,379.62 crore. On completion, the metro project will connect all the key points of the city – railway stations, bus stops, and important tourist places.

(a) Sikandara to Taj East Gate corridor –

The 14 km long corridor will have 13 stations – six elevated and seven underground stations. The stations on the first corridor are – Taj East Gate, Basai, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Jama Masjid, Medical College, Agra College, Raja Ki Mandi, RBS College, ISBT, Guru Ka Taal, and Sikandara.

(b) Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar corridor –

The 15.4 km (approx) long second corridor will have 14 stations on its route. All the stations will be elevated. The names of the stations on the second corridor are Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Chauraha, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamla Nagar, Ram Bagh, Foundry Nagar, Agra Mandi, and Kalindi Vihar.

The Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 07, 2020. The project will boost tourism as well as transportation facilities.