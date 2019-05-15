Agra Metro by 2024! Check route map, stations and cool facts about big infra project to Taj Mahal

Agra Metro: The city of Agra, which is considered to be the third most populous city of Uttar Pradesh, will get its own metro network in the next few years. What adds to the charm of the special project is that it will provide connectivity to the famous Taj Mahal! The big infrastructure project, which got the Union Cabinet's nod earlier this year, aims to decongest the city's heavy traffic as well as control its pollution level. In addition to these benefits, the upcoming metro connectivity in this heritage-rich city is also likely to be a boon for tourists, who often visit the city for its world-famous attractions, including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandara and Fatehpur Sikri. Take a look at 5 key facts about the upcoming Agra Metro project: Agra Metro route map, stations: 1) According to the web portal of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), which is the nodal agency for the project, the Agra Metro will consist of two corridors. The proposed 16 km long corridor 1, from Agra Cantt. railway station to TYC PH-II will cover many prominent destinations such as Sadar Bazaar, Partap Pura, Subhash Park, St. Jones college, Sanjay Place, Bhagwan Talkies, etc. 2) The proposed corridor 2 will be around 14 km long, connecting Sikandra to Hotel Trident. This corridor will provide connectivity to some of the city's most significant tourist attractions including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra. 3) Out of the proposed 30 km long Agra Metro network, around 25.5 km distance will be elevated, while the rest of 4.5 km distance will be underground. 4) The Agra Metro project, which is estimated to cost Rs 8,415.63 crore is likely to be developed in five years. Thus, March 2024 is the scheduled timeline for the completion of the project. 5) Recently, it was reported that for the development of the project, Union and state governments would each provide 20% equity, amounting to Rs 1466.26 crore. While the rest of the money is said to be raised through bilateral or multilateral loans.