Agra Metro, Kanpur Metro trains in 65 weeks! Bombardier bags contract for 201 coaches; details

Agra Metro, Kanpur Metro to get modern train sets soon! The Agra Metro and Kanpur Metro projects have achieved another milestone with Bombardier Transport India winning the contract for the supply of 201 metro coaches. According to a PTI report, Bombardier Transport India has won the contract leaving behind four international firms, including a Chinese firm which had been disqualified earlier. The contract was awarded to the company by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for supply, testing, commissioning of the coaches along with train control and signalling system, the report said.

The tender was awarded to Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Ltd as it had made the lowest bid for the supply of the coaches. The financial bids of three other technically qualified firms was opened on July 3 by the UPMRC and finally the tender was given to the lowest bid making company, the report said. Earlier, Chinese firm CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd was disqualified from the process by UPMRC on technical grounds.

UPMRC in a statement made after awarding the tender said that the coaches will be manufactured by the company at its Gujarat plant. It also said that it has set the deadline of 65 weeks for the company to deliver the first train set for the metro project. The coaches will be utilised to operate a total of 67 metro trains having three coaches each.

Managing Director of UP Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav said that UPMRC had selected the bidder on the basis of design considerations, energy efficiency, comfort for the passengers, environmental friendliness and level of noise during operation. Similar to the signalling system of the Lucknow Metro, the signalling system of these coaches will also be based on ‘communication-based train control’ (CBTC) with ‘continuous automatic train control system’ (CATS). The construction work for the Kanpur Metro project was recently resumed after it came to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. With the tender approved for the supply of the coaches, the Metro project is expected to get more expeditious.

Agra Metro project:

Aiming to give a big boost to the tourism activities in the Taj-Mahal city, the Agra Metro Project has been envisaged to connect the prominent tourist places like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra etcetera. Two corridors are being planned as part of the project- the first corridor between Sikandra to Taj East Gate will be 14 km long while the second corridor between Agra Cantt. to Kalindi Vihar will be 15.4 km long. The planned cost of the project is expected to be Rs 8,379 crore.

Kanpur Metro project:

Kanpur Metro project which had got the Modi cabinet approval in March last year is envisaged to have two corridors- IIT Kanpur to Naubasta and Agriculture University to Barra-8. The project is expected to benefit more than 40 lakh passengers in the city after the commencement of its operations. The project will not only serve the needs of the passengers living at these centres but also cater to many residential areas falling enroute and in the vicinity of the corridor. The budgetary outlay of the project has been pegged at Rs 11,076 crore over a period of 5 years which will be shared between the state and the Central government.