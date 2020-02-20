Agra Metro gets a boost! UP government allots Rs 286 crore for project in state Budget; details

The estimated cost of the Agra Metro Rail Project is Rs 8,379.62 crore.

Agra Metro: Soon, connectivity to get much better in the city of Agra! Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government presented its Budget 2020-21 in the state Assembly. In the budget, an allocation of Rs 286 crore has been proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. With the implementation of this project, Agra, which is considered to be the third most populous city of Uttar Pradesh, will get its own metro network. The project is expected to decongest the city’s heavy traffic and control the pollution level. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is the nodal agency for the Agra Metro project.

Agra Metro Rail Project: Key features