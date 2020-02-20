Agra Metro gets a boost! UP government allots Rs 286 crore for project in state Budget; details

The project is expected to decongest the city's heavy traffic and control the pollution level. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is the nodal agency for the Agra Metro project.
Agra Metro: Soon, connectivity to get much better in the city of Agra! Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government presented its Budget 2020-21 in the state Assembly. In the budget, an allocation of Rs 286 crore has been proposed for Agra Metro Rail Project. With the implementation of this project, Agra, which is considered to be the third most populous city of Uttar Pradesh, will get its own metro network. The project is expected to decongest the city’s heavy traffic and control the pollution level. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) is the nodal agency for the Agra Metro project.
Agra Metro Rail Project: Key features
- Agra Metro will have two corridors, which will connect prominent tourist places across the city including Taj Mahal, Sikandra, Agra Fort as well as Raja Ki Mandi railway station, Agra Cantt. railway station, Medical College, ISBT, Collectorate, Sanjay Place, and other nearby densely populated residential areas.
- The 14 km long corridor from Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor will be partly elevated and partly underground and it will cover 13 Stations, out of which 6 stations will be elevated and 7 stations will be underground.
- The other corridor- 15.40 km long corridor from Agra Cantt. to Kalindi Vihar will include 14 stations. All the stations will be elevated in this corridor.
- Both the proposed corridors will include Multimodal Integration with railway stations as well as BRTS stations. Also, the Metro system will include a feeder network of bus, Non Motorized Transport, and Intermediate Public Transport.
- The estimated cost of the Agra Metro Rail Project is Rs 8,379.62 crore. During the financial year 2019-20, the Uttar Pradesh government had already allocated an amount of Rs 175 crore.
- Besides Agra Metro, the Uttar Pradesh government in its Budget 2020-21 proposed Rs 358 crore for Kanpur Metro Rail Project and Rs 200 crore for Metro Rail projects in Gorakhpur and other cities.
