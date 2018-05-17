Agra-Lucknow Expressway, India’s longest greenfield expressway, to get high-tech traffic management

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway will also have control centres at three places.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway goes hi-tech! In order to set up an advanced traffic management system on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has recently cleared a proposal. For the building, operating as well as maintaining the Agra-Lucknow Expressway infrastructure project, the lowest tender of Rs 29.6 crore by VaaaN Infra Pvt Ltd has been approved by the cabinet for a duration of five years. The development work of the project will include setting up outdoor equipment like CCTV cameras, PTZ cameras, emergency call box, ANPR-based speed informant system and automatic counter-cum-classifier.

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway will also have control centres at three places. These control centres will have big display boards, network management systems, centralized computer systems, CCTV monitoring system and a call center system. Just like the Yamuna Expressway, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway too will have number plate readers as well as speed measuring cameras. In a bid to provide real-time information to expressway users, a mobile app will also be launched. UP government expects that to establish the advanced traffic management system 50 people would get employment.

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which was inaugurated in the year 2016 by then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, includes four rail over bridges, nine flyovers, thirteen major bridges, fifty seven minor bridges, seventy-four vehicular underpasses and one hundred forty-eight pedestrian underpasses. Interestingly, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was built in a record time of 23 months by UPEIDA. Earlier, the former state government of Uttar Pradesh stated that one of the main objectives for the development of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was to ensure the development of nearby areas. Other objectives were to provide a fast-moving corridor that allows smooth journey, help farmers to expand the reach of their products to larger cities, reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles that travel between Agra and Lucknow and also to attract investors in the state.