After Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Phase-2 rapid rail corridors to reach till Palwal, Rohtak, Baraut; details here

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The much awaited regional rapid corridors will not just connect Delhi to Meerut, Alwar and Panipat but also to five other far flung areas of the national capital region! The regional rapid transit system (RRTS) has identified the corridors of phase-2 which will be planned and implemented across several cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh such as Palwal, Rohtak, Baraut. According to information shared by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) with Financial Express Online, the following corridors have been identified under RRTS phase-2:
- Delhi – Faridabad – Ballabgarh – Palwal
- Ghaziabad to Khurja
- Delhi – Bahadurgarh – Rohtak
- Ghaziabad to Hapur
- Delhi-Shahadra-Baraut
NCRTC is the official implementing body of the RRTS project and is a special purpose vehicle for the same. NCRTC has planned these routes for the RRTS network in a bid to decongest the existing vehicular load on the roads and to ease these areas with the inclusion of a reliable public commuter service.
The RRTS phase-1 corridors, have the priority sections of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat. The construction work of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut has already begun. It is the very first rapid rail corridor targeted for completion by the year 2025. However, the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is Sahibabad to Duhai which has been targeted for operations by the year 2023 by NCRTC. Here are some interesting facts and features of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS:
- The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes. It will have 16 RRTS stations on the route at both elevated and underground stretches.
- The country’s first mega transit hub with multi model integration is going to be developed at the Sarai Kale Khan station where it will have connectivity to other RRTS corridors and also with inter-state bus terminals, Delhi Metro as well as Indian Railways station.
- The RRTS trains will have a high operational speed of 160 km and a frequency of 5-10 minutes on the network. The trains have special reserved seats, ladies coach, executive coach, reserved facilities for senior citizens and specially-abled.
- The Delhi-Meerut RRTS will also be connected with Meerut metro stations on the route. It will have two depots, one near Duhai and the other near Modipuram.
