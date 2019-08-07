After Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Phase-2 rapid rail corridors to reach till Palwal, Rohtak, Baraut; details here

RRTS has identified the corridors of phase-2 which will be planned and implemented across several cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh such as Palwal, Rohtak, Baraut

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The much awaited regional rapid corridors will not just connect Delhi to Meerut, Alwar and Panipat but also to five other far flung areas of the national capital region! The regional rapid transit system (RRTS) has identified the corridors of phase-2 which will be planned and implemented across several cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh such as Palwal, Rohtak, Baraut. According to information shared by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) with Financial Express Online, the following corridors have been identified under RRTS phase-2:

Delhi – Faridabad – Ballabgarh – Palwal

Ghaziabad to Khurja

Delhi – Bahadurgarh – Rohtak

Ghaziabad to Hapur

Delhi-Shahadra-Baraut

NCRTC is the official implementing body of the RRTS project and is a special purpose vehicle for the same. NCRTC has planned these routes for the RRTS network in a bid to decongest the existing vehicular load on the roads and to ease these areas with the inclusion of a reliable public commuter service.

The RRTS phase-1 corridors, have the priority sections of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat. The construction work of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut has already begun. It is the very first rapid rail corridor targeted for completion by the year 2025. However, the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is Sahibabad to Duhai which has been targeted for operations by the year 2023 by NCRTC. Here are some interesting facts and features of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS: