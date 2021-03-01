After Chandni Chowk redevelopment, Jama Masjid area, Netaji Subhash Marg in Delhi to get a makeover

Phase 2 of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will include redeveloping nearby lanes as well as arterial roads. (image: PTI)

As the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in Delhi nears completion, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) said the renovation of areas like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and places around Jama Masjid stand next in line. A PWD official was quoted in an IE report that the redeveloping work of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg has already started. For consultation work of Netaji Subhash Marg, Phase 2 of Chandni Chowk, and Jama Masjid area, a combined tender will probably be floated, the official said. According to officials who are involved in the upcoming redevelopment projects, the aim is to restore the heritage areas in Delhi as well as revive the “Mughal aesthetic” in these locations.

According to the report, Netaji Subhash Marg and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg will be redeveloped as heritage corridors. An official said that the stretches will be restored to their former glory as well as Mughal architecture elements will replace the modern elements in the street. Parlad Singh Sawhney, AAP MLA for Chandni Chowk, who is on the board of directors of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, on Phase 2 of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project said it will include redeveloping nearby lanes as well as arterial roads. There will be boards in front of the lanes with the name of the streets.

According to a PWD official, facade restoration will be an integral part of Phase 2 of the project. The official further said that similar to the way all buildings in CP have a uniform look, the buildings in Chandni Chowk will have uniform front facades. Also, the shops will have similar-looking signboards. Sawhney, regarding the redevelopment plan of the Jama Masjid area, said the area around Jama Masjid will be revamped on similar lines to the redevelopment project of Chandni Chowk. Sewer lines, as well as overhead wires, will be taken underground, he said. Besides, restoration work will be done inside Meena Bazaar. Also, there are plans to improve the Jama Masjid Chowk as well as construct a FOB at the Chowk so that people, especially children who walk to school and back, can easily cross the road.