Administrative activities in full swing! Has Chandigarh started work for metro? Details inside

Several things are happening at a fast pace in Chandigarh. Modern bus stops with big screens are seen. The largest grain market of Chandigarh is being shifted and encroachments are being cleared. The city’s oldest colony is also being cleared without any murmuring and resistances from political parties. Does it connote that Metro seems to be getting closer to becoming reality for Chandigarh?

With stakeholders giving their proposals, it looks like Chandigarh has started the work to welcome the metro, which was mooted around 14 years ago.

The city administration has implemented decisions fast in the last one year, which were pending for decades, reported IE.

The Chandigarh administration has quickly given its approval for the work to shift the grain market, one of the proposed metro stations. In this regard, a high-powered committee discussed extensively the proposed routes. It revealed that the grain market is one of the significant areas which would have a metro station on way to Vikas Marg, reported IE.

The issue of shifting the market from Sector 26 to 39 had been hanging fire for over the two decades. A chunk of land, measuring 75 acres,was acquired in 1990. In 2002, the site was allocated for the second market in Sector 39. Two months ago, the city administration was reported to have given its approval for the shifting.

Colony No. 4 of Industrial Area — Chandigarh’s oldest and largest slum– was demolished last year. Around 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deployed to carry it out successfully.

Political parties did not show any resistance, paving the way for a smooth eviction. Notably, this demolition drive had been pending for more than a decade but it was quickly and smoothly carried out only last year.