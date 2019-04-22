Adani Ports & SEZ: Tech-driven innovations lead the way

April 22, 2019

Its tech-driven innovations have seen the Adani Group company become the first port operator in India to log traffic of 200 MT in a fiscal year.

Use of technology is critical to the fulfillment of the company's ambitious agenda.

When Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) reached the milestone of 200-MT annual traffic late last month, it represented gains from the company’s tech-driven innovations that have integrated conventional business processes with new-age digital technologies. A journey that began around a year ago for fleet and fuel management, asset monitoring, digitalisation of processes, mobility, operational intelligence and performance monitoring of applications is targetting cargo traffic of up to 400 MT by 2025, not too big an ask considering APSEZ, a part of the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, had reached the 100-MT cargo mark only in 2013-14.

Its 10 ports and terminals—Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai—account for 24% of the country’s total port capacity. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala. Among the factors behind APSEZ’s phenomenal growth are proximity and connectivity to the vast north-western hinterland, state-of-the-art infrastructure, zero waiting time and faster turn-around time for ships and competitive tariffs.

On APSEZ becoming the first port operator in India to reach the 200-MT milestone, Karan Adani, CEO, said, “Our projections were to reach this milestone by 2020 but we could achieve it ahead of schedule courtesy the tech-driven operational efficiency and enhanced asset utilisation. Robust capacity addition at our leading ports such as Dhamra and Mundra as well as deepening presence closer the hinterland with new facilities such as Ennore and Kattupalli played a critical role in this journey.”

Says a company spokesperson, “we plan to expand our portfolio of logistics services and assets and become a one-stop solution provider. From three logistics parks operating over 20 rakes at present, we aim to have logistics parks at over 15 locations, operating 100 rakes, by FY23.’’ The company also plans to operate air cargo terminals. Such capacity, clubbed with its port, warehousing and road transportation capabilities, would enable APSEZ to provide truly integrated logistics services.

“Going forward, we would be targeting development of capacities that cater to specific requirements of customers. We are currently developing a Container Transshipment Terminal at Vizhinjam in Kerala, and Kattupalli port in Tamil Nadu and Dhamra port in Odisha would be attracting major investments in the near future. To expand our presence on the coastline, we would be developing a port at Bhavanapadu (Andhra Pradesh),’’ the spokesperson says.

Use of technology is critical to the fulfillment of the company’s ambitious agenda. A number of technology initiatives are being implemented at its ports and logistics parks: fleet and fuel management systems, a next-age “Smart(e)PIC” Port Community System connecting all internal and external stakeholders, analytics solutions for data driven decision-making, and use of IoT for cargo/asset tracking solutions.

For end-to-end logistics, a command and control centre and an integrated technology platform are being given shape. “Our goal is to digitise the logistics value chain to the extent that customers and other stakeholders not only get to view cargo movement and transactions on their screens, but can control the same,’’ the spokesperson says.

