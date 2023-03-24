Action plan prepared for 26 National Waterways found viable for cargo and passenger movement: Sarbananda Sonowal

Under the National Waterways Act (2016), to encourage Inland Water Transport in the country, 111 waterways (including the five previously notified National Waterways) have been declared as National Waterways (NWs).

Based on the result of the techno-economic feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) of these NWs, an action plan has been formulated for 26 NWs. These are found viable for cargo and passenger movement. At present, in the 18 NWs, development initiatives have been taken up, informed Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, on Friday.

In the form of rivers, canals, backwaters, and creeks, India has an extensive network of inland waterways. The total navigable length is 14,500 km, out of which about 5,200 km of the river and 4,000 km of the canal can be used by mechanized crafts. Reportedly, every year, using mechanized vessels and boats, about 44 million tonnes of cargo are moved through these waterways.

Here is a list of 26 NWs:



1) NW 1 Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System (Haldia – Prayagraj) 1620 km (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal)

2) NW 2 Brahmaputra River (Dhubri – Sadiya) 891 km (Assam)

3) NW 16 Barak River (Lakhipur -Tuker Gram) 121 km (Assam)

4) NW 3 West Coast Canal (Kottapuram – Kollam), Champakara and Udyogmandal Canals 205 km (Kerala)

5) NW 4 Krishna River (Vijayawada – Muktyala) 82 km (Andhra Pradesh)

6) NW 5 Dhamra-Paradip via Mangalagadi to Pankopal 233 km (Odisha)

7) NW 8 Alappuzha- Changanassery Canal 29 km (Kerala)

8) NW 9 Alappuzha – Kottayam – Athirampuzha Canal 40 km Kerala

9) NW 27 Cumberjua River (Cortalim-Ferry to Sao MartiasVidhanParisad) 17 km (Goa)

10) NW 68 Mandovi River (Usgoan bridge to the Arabian Sea) 41 km (Goa)

11) NW 111 Zuari River (Sanvorden bridge to Marmugao Port) 50 km (Goa)

12) NW 86 Rupnarayan River (PratapPur to Geonkhali) 72 km (West Bengal)

13) NW 97 Sunderbans Waterway (Namkhana to AtharaBankiKhal) 172 km (West Bengal)

14) NW 40 Ghagra River (Faizabad to ManjhiGhat) 345 km (Bihar & U.P.)

15) NW 52 Kali River (Kodasalli Dam to Sadashivgad Bridge, Arabian Sea) 53 km (Karnataka)

16) NW 44 Ichamati River (Bridge at Gobra to Bansjhari near Bangladesh Border) 63 km (West Bengal)

17) NW 57 Kopili River (BanthaiGaonTinali Bus Stop to Chandrapur No.2 confluence with Brahmaputra) 50 km (Assam)

18) NW 31 Dhansiri River (Morongi T.E. village Bridge to Numaligarh) 110 km (Assam)

19) NW 10 Amba River (Arabian Sea, Dharamtaar Creek to Nagothane ST Stand) 45 km (Maharashtra)

20) NW 28 Dabhol Creek Vasisti River (Arabian Sea at Dabhol to Bridge at Pedhe) 45 km (Maharashtra)

21) NW 25 Chapora River (Bridge near Maneri village to Morjim, Arabian Sea) 25 km (Goa)

22) NW 37 Gandak River (Bhaisalotal Barrage to Hazipur) 296 km (Bihar & U.P.)

23) NW 73 Narmada River (Pandhariya to Gulf of Khambhat) 226 km (Maharashtra & Gujarat)

24) NW 85 Revadanda Creek – Kundalika River System (Arabian Sea at Revadanda to Bridge near Roha Nagar) 31 km (Maharashtra)

25) NW 94 Sone River (Sone Barrage, Dehri to Confluence with the Ganga) 141 km (Bihar)

26) NW 100 Tapi River (Hatnur Dam to Gulf of Khambhat) 436 km (Maharashtra & Gujarat)