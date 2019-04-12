Aadhaar card correction, Aadhaar card address change update! Follow these steps to save time

In case you opt for visiting the Permanent Enrolment Centre, you must submit the required update request with the help of an operator at the Permanent Enrolment Centre.

Aadhaar card is considered an essential document in India. Last year Supreme Court in a landmark verdict, categorically stated that Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but made it clear that there was no need to link biometric ID with mobile phones, bank accounts and school admissions. Often Aadhaar card holders face issues regarding correction of personal dossiers and updation of residential address. Financial Express Online brings you a step-by-step guide on how to apply for Aadhaar card corrections and Aadhaar card address change.

How to get Aadhaar card correction done?

Aadhaar details that can be updated are – Iris, finger prints, facial photograph. Apart from these, other Aadhaar details that can be updated are the name, address, gender, contact and mobile number, date of birth or age, gender, email address, relationship status and information sharing consent and biometric information.

Changes or updating your details can be done via two modes. 1. Online and 2. By visiting the Permanent Enrolment Centre. Online is basically self-service mode where Aadhaar card holders can submit the update request on the Aadhaar portal. To log in to the portal, one needs the the Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. An OTP will be sent to the same mobile number for authentication.

How to get Aadhaar card address changed?

Here is the simple process – Login to the portal by using Aadhaar card number and OTP. Subsequently, you need to select the fields which are to be updated. After that you need to fill the data in the selected fields. Once it is done, you need to submit the form and a URN will be generated. Then you have to use the URN to check the Aadhaar update status. Following this, you have to attach the original scan of the support document to get changes done. Subsequently, select the BPO for review of the update. Here is the form for updation of details on Aadhaar card, that can be filled: https://uidai.gov.in/images/UpdateRequestFormV2.pdf

In case you opt for visiting the Permanent Enrolment Centre, you must submit the required update request with the help of an operator at the Permanent Enrolment Centre. The operator at the Permanent Enrolment Centre will collect the documentary evidence at the time of accepting the request. The verification of the documents can be done at the time of placing the Update request.