7 ropeway projects to be constructed at cost of Rs 3,232 crore; MoU signed between NHLML-Himachal Pradesh Govt

In a bid to improve the first and last mile connectivity through Ropeways, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, Minister of State V. K. Singh recently witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the state government of Himachal Pradesh for construction of Ropeways in the state of Himachal Pradesh under the Modi government’s ambitious Parvatmala Yojana. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the officials also reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that the ropeway projects of total length 57.1 kilometres will be constructed in the state of Himachal Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 3,232 crore. The ministry also said this is a significant MoU which will facilitate a unique, scenic, environment-friendly and seamless travel experience for tourists. Thus, by leveraging world class technology, seven ropeway projects will be constructed in the state at a total cost of Rs 3,232 crore. These seven ropeway projects are:

1) Ropeway project from Palampur Thatri to Chhunja Glacier of length 13.5 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 605 crore

2) Ropeway project from Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Chudhar (District – Sirmour) of length 8 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 250 crore

3) Ropeway project from Lunhu to Bandla (District – Bilaspur) of length 3 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 150 crore

4) Ropeway project from Himani to Chamunda (District – Kangra) of length 6.5 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 289 crore

5) Ropeway project at Bijli Mahadev Temple (District – Kullu) of length 3.2 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 200 crore

6) Ropeway project from Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple of length 2.5 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 120 crore

7) Ropeway project from Killar to Sacch Pass (District – Chamba) of length 20.4 km will be developed with a cost of Rs 1,618 crore