$5 tn economy by 2025! Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure bonanza ahead of Budget

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2019 5:12:24 PM

Rs 102 lakh crore under National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) projects will help make India the coveted $5 trillion economy by 2025, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

5 trillion economy, 5 trillion economy modi, 5 trillion dollar economy, 5 trillion economy indian economy, 5 trillion economy india, 100 lakh crore infrastructure budget, india 100 lakh crore infrastructure, 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructureIndia is witnessing growth in civil aviation infrastructure. Continuing that, Rs 2.5 lakh crore will be invested in projects pertaining to airports and ports, FM Sitharaman said.

India to get massive infrastructure, economy boost! The Narendra Modi government is planning a staggering amount of Rs 102 lakh crore in infrastructure projects to propel India to the elite league of $5 trillion economy by 2025, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Ahead of Budget 2020, the central government has also unveiled a first-of-its-kind National Infrastructure Pipeline for better understanding of nitty-gritty of the infrastructure projects in India. FM Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech 2019 highlighted that Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested on infrastructure over the next 5 years.

Modi Government’s Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure push: All you need to know

The central government has started a National Infrastructure Pipeline for the first time in India. Energy projects worth around Rs 25 lakh crore are in the pipeline, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here is the Ministry/ Department wise investment plans

Ministry/ Department                      FY 20-25

1. Energy

* Power                                                1175995

* Renewable Energy                         929500

* Atomic Energy                                154088

* Petroleum and Natural Gas         194666

Total energy                                       2,454,249

2. Roads

* Roads                                               1, 963, 943

Total Roads                                        1, 963, 943

3. Railways

* Railways                                          1,368, 523

Total Railways                                   1,368, 523

4. Ports

* Ports                                                  100,923

Total Ports                                           100,923

5. Airports

* Airports                                             143,398

Total Airports                                      143,398

6. Urban

AMRUT, SMART Cities, MRTS, Affordable Housing, Jal Jeevan Mission 1,629,012

Total Urban                                            1,629,012

7. Telecommunication

* Telecommunication                             320,498

Total Telecommunications                    320,498

8. Irrigation

* Irrigation                                                 772,678

Total Irrigation                                          772,678

9. Rural Infrastructure

* Rural Infrastructure                              410,955

* Water and Sanitation                             361,810

Total Rural Infrastructure                        772,765

10. Agriculture and Food Processing Infrastructure

*Agriculture Infrastructure                        54,298

* Food Processing Industries                       1,255

* Food and Public Distribution                    5,000

Total Agriculture and Food Processing Infrastructure 60,553

11. Social Infrastructure

* Higher Education                                        118,348

* School Education                                         37,791

* Health and Family Welfare                      168,622

* Sports                                                             7,618

* Tourism                                                         24,321

Total Social Infrastructure                          356,701

12. Industrial Infrastructure

* Industries and Internal Trade                  299,237

* Steel                                                                8,225

Total Industrial Infrastructure                   307,462

TOTAL (Rs. Crore)                                10,250,704

The central government has proposed around Rs 14 lakh crore railway projects and nearly Rs 20 lakh crore road projects under this mega infrastructure push.

Infrastructure projects involving mobility ones in India get a big push as over Rs 16 lakh crore will be invested, FM Sitharaman said.

Digital India gets a massive boost. Around Rs 3.2 lakh crore will be invested in digital infra projects.

The Central government has kept its focus on rural, irrigation, Agri and food processing projects as FM Sitharaman announced that Rs 16 lakh crore will be invested in these sectors.

Divulging details on the source of funds, FM Sitharaman said that the private sector will share around 22-25 per cent of the total investments. Rest will be borne by both the Central and state governments.

Listing out the Modi government’s spending on the infra projects since it assumed power in 2014, FM Sitharamman said Rs 51 lakh crore was spent in the last six years. The Finance Minister said that around 5-6 per cent of GDP has been spent on infra projects.

