5 times land value for Virar-Alibaug project

Farmers having landholdings along the proposed Rs 23,000-crore Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor project are to get five times the market value for their land, much like those who gave up land for the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the implementing agency for this project, is offering five times the market rate to farmers who enter into direct negotiations with it. For those resisting the offer, the MMRDA may need to invoke the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013.

A senior MMRDA official told FE that the agency is willing to follow the same method of paying compensation as had been done in the case of the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway. “We have already begun both the processes of notifying areas under the LARR where farmers have not come forward voluntarily, as well as negotiating directly with those who have come forward,” the official explained.

For the project, the MMRDA needs 1,500 hectares across 70 villages. The MMRDA estimates it would need to spend about Rs 8,000 crore on land acquisition and about Rs 15,000 crore on construction. The first phase of the project is 98.5 km long and connects Navghar with Balavali.

For the first phase, the MMRDA will ask the World Bank for a loan amount of about 70-80% of the construction cost. The World Bank has asked the MMRDA to break the first phase into three-four construction stretches with costs not exceeding more than $500 million for each stretch.

The multi-modal corridor is expected to be useful for the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the dedicated freight corridor.