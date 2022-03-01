43 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.45 lakh crore: Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

The Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry monitors infra projects of Rs 150 crore and above.

A total of 443 infrastructure projects, each entailing Rs 150 crore or more investment, have been hit by cost overruns totalling over Rs 4.45 lakh crore. The Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry monitors infra projects of Rs 150 crore and above. According to a PTI report, 443 of 1,671 such projects, reported cost overruns and as many as 514 projects were delayed. As per the ministry’s latest report for January 2022, the total original cost of 1671 projects’ implementation was Rs 22,54,175.77 crore and their anticipated cost of completion is expected to be Rs 26,99,651.62 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,45,475.85 crore (19.76 per cent of original cost).

As per the report, till January 2022, the expenditure incurred on these infra projects was Rs 13,16,293.63 crore, or 48.76 per cent of the anticipated projects’ cost. The number of delayed projects, however, decreases to 381 if the delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion. Further, for 881 infrastructure projects, neither the commissioning year nor the tentative gestation period has been reported. Out of the 514 projects that are delayed, 89 projects have overall delays in the range of 1 to 12 months, 113 projects have been delayed for 13 to 24 months, 204 projects have been delayed for 25 to 60 months and 108 projects have been delayed for 61 months and above.

In these 514 delayed projects, the average time overrun is 46.23 months. Some of the reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies include delay in the process of land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environment clearances, as well as lack of infra support and linkages. Some of the other reasons are delay in tie-up for project financing, change in scope, delay in finalization of detailed engineering, delay in tendering, ordering as well as equipment supply, and also law and order problems. It also cited state-wise Covid lockdowns as a reason for the delay in these projects’ implementation.