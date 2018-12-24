369 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of over Rs 3.58 lakh crore

The ministry monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

As many as 369 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or above, have shown cost overruns of over Rs 3.58 trn owing to delays and other reasons, a Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation report said last week. “Total original cost of implementation of the 1,420 projects was Rs 18,05,667.72 cr and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 21,63,672.09 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 3,58,004.37 crore (19.83% of original cost),” the ministry’s latest report for September, 2018 said. Of these 1,420 projects, 369 reported cost overruns and 366, time escalation. According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2018 is Rs 7,83,503 crore, which is 36.21% of their anticipated cost. The ministry monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

Phase-IV of Delhi Metro approved by Delhi govt

The AAP government approved last Wednesday Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, which is estimated to cost Rs 45,000 crore and will take five years to implement. Extending over a length of 103 km, Phase IV would involve construction of six new corridors: Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km). Delhi would rank among the cities with the most extensive Metro networks in the world once Phase IV is completed.

Rs 9,533-crore road projects launched in Arunachal

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for national highway projects worth Rs 9,533 crore at separate events in Roing and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh last Thursday. Complementing the agencies involved for timely completion of projects despite obstacles , Gadkari said these projects would ensure 24X7 connectivity between places and save travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The road network in Arunachal Pradesh had increased from 1,804 km to 2,885 km in the last four years, and Rs 28,000 crore was being spent on construction of highways in the state, he said.