26 green expressways in three years; to reduce travel time from Delhi to Mumbai significantly: Nitin Gadkari

In order to improve the country’s road infrastructure, the government will be constructing 26 green expressways in the next three years, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Parliament on Wednesday. He also stated that India’s road network will be as good as that of the US by 2024. During his response to the supplementary, the minister said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has an AAA rating and no shortage of funds.

According to the minister, once the projects are completed, people can travel from Delhi to various places in just two hours. They can also travel to Amritsar in four hours, Delhi to Katra in six hours, Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, and Delhi to Bengaluru in two hours. It used to earlier take 4.5 hours to travel from Meerut to Delhi but now people are coming in 40 minutes, he claimed.

Gadkari earlier while launching the Green Highway Policy in 2015 said that it would help in making the country pollution-free. It would also help in curbing the number of road accidents in the country. He stated that the objective of the policy is to provide employment opportunities to the local communities and promote the greening of Highway corridors. The policy will strike a balance between highway development and environmental protection.

Meanwhile, the 594-km long Ganga Expressway, a major project of the government, received environmental clearance last month. With the clearance, the construction of the project is expected to begin soon. As of now, 94% of the land has been acquired for the six-lane, access-controlled greenfield project and all statutory clearances are in hand.