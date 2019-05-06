25 years of DMRC! How Delhi Metro has become a lifeline for the national capital – from 1995 to 2019

The lifeline of the national capital - Delhi Metro is only going from strength from strength, year after year! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is the metro operator of the network has recently achieved a big feat! DMRC has now successfully entered its 25th year of metro passenger operations in the year 2019. According to a recent tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of DMRC, the Delhi Metro network now boasts of as many as 271 metro stations and a total network of 373 kms, which includes the Noida-Greater Noida stretch. The metro operator is still coming up with several other stations and the various network lines are only growing. The metro network has successfully connected the far flung areas of the national capital region (NCR) and has made travelling much easier for passengers. It has also decreased the time and distance of traveling between several areas as compared to road transport. Here\u2019s a brief timeline of all the major happenings and highlights starting from the year 1995 to 2019 of the growing Delhi Metro network: On 3rd May 1995, the DMRC was established On 1st October 1998, the work on Delhi Metro started On 25 December 2002, the Shahdara-Tiz Hazari of the Red Line began passenger services On 4th October 2003, the Tiz-Hazari-Inderlok section began passenger services On 1st April 2004, the Inderlok-Rithala section became operational On 20 December 2004, the first underground section of Vishwa Vidyala- Kashmere of the Yellow Line began passenger services On 3rd July 2005, the Kashmere Gate - Central Secretariat began operations On 31st December 2005, the Barakhamba - Dwarka section of the Blue Line began services On 1st April 2006, the Dwarka - Dwarka Sector 9 section began passenger services On 11th November 2006, the Barakhamba - Indraprastha section became operational On 3rd June 2008, the Dilshad Garden - Shahdara section of the Red Line became operational On 3rd February 2009 the Vishwavidyalaya - Jahangirpuri of the Yellow Line started services On 10th May 2009, the Indraprastha - Yamuna Bank stretch of the Blue Line began services On 13th November 2009, the Yamuna Bank - Noida City Centre section started services On 21st June 2010, the HUDA City Centre - Qutab Minar section of the Yellow Line got operational On 3rd September 2010, the Central Secretariat - Qutab Minar stretch began services On 30th October 2010, the Dwarka sector 9 - Dwarka Sector 21 stretch started services On 27th January 2010, the Anand Vihar ISBT - Vaishali section of the Blue Line section began operations On 3rd October 2019, the Central Secretariat - Sarita Vihar section of the Violet Line opened On 14th January 2011, the Sarita Vihar-Badarpur section of the Violet Line began operations On 23rd February 2011, the New Delhi - IGI Airport(T-3)- Dwarka Sector-21 of the Orange Line began passenger services On 27th August 2011, the Kirti Nagar- Ashok Park corridor of the Green Line started services On 28th June 2014, the Central Secretariat - Janpath- Mandi House of the Violet Line started services On 8th June 2015, the ITO station of the Violet Line was opened On 6th September 2015, the Sarai-Escorts Mujesar of the Faridabad section was opened for services On 10th November, 2015, the Jahangirpuri - Samaypur Badli section of the Yellow Line was started for operations On 28th May 2017, the Delhi Gate \u2013Kashmere Gate of the Violet Line was opened On 25th December 2017, the Botanical Garden- Kalkaji Mandir Section of the Magenta Line was opened for services On 24th June 2018, City Park (Bahadurgarh) to Mundka section of the Green Line started On 19th November 2018, the Escorts Mujesar to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) Section - Violet Line was opened On 28th May 2018, the Kalkaji Mandir - Janakpuri West Section of the Magenta Line was started for services Pink Line sections which started in the year 2018: Majlis Park to Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Section started from 14th March 2018 Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar Section started from 06th August 2018 Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar Section started from 31th October 2018 Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 started from 31th December 2018 On 9th March 2019, the Dilshad Garden - Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) of the Red Line and the Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line was opened for services.