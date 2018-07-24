24×7 power: States told to boost urban infra

Representative Image: Reuters

Responding to the slow progress in strengthening power transmission and distribution systems in urban areas, the Union power ministry has written to the states to ramp up efforts to meet the round-the-clock power supply target before April 2019. Physical progress in system strengthening under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) is not even 25% in major states such as Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

In order to meet the April deadline, the average monthly speed of these states needs to be ramped up nearly nine times, the letters sent to the respective power departments, seen by FE, said. Progress in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha ranges between 30% and 40%. Of the total project cost of Rs 27,625 crore, Rs 17,284 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for system strengthening under the IPDS. Of this, only Rs 6,347 crore has been disbursed. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the few better performing states with physical progress of 73%, 68% and 58%, respectively.

The system strengthening initiative covers 3,630 towns. The largest beneficiary states are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, covering 637, 522, 311, 255 and 223 towns, respectively. The IPDS came into effect from December 2014 with the primary objective of boosting electricity distribution in urban areas. The states have been advised to expedite awarding of IPDS work orders to contractors. Projects are being executed on a turnkey basis.