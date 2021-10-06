  • MORE MARKET STATS

12 escalators commissioned at various Delhi Metro stations

By: |
October 06, 2021 5:05 PM

Large segments of the Red Line, Blue Line and the Yellow Line and other corridors were built under these first two phases.

Delhi metro, DMRC, escalators commissioned, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, constructing corridors, Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor, Rapid metro GurgaaonThe DMRC's current operational span is nearly 392 kilometres with 286 stations

Delhi Metro has commissioned 12 escalators at various stations falling under phases I and II of the network to provide more convenience to passengers, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

Large segments of the Red Line, Blue Line and the Yellow Line and other corridors were built under these first two phases. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently working on constructing corridors under the Ph-IV network.

Related News

“In order to provide convenience to passengers, DMRC has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different metro stations of Phase I & II. Presently, Delhi Metro has more than 1,140 escalators and 26 travelators installed and commissioned at 286 stations,” the DMRC tweeted.

The DMRC’s current operational span is nearly 392 kilometres with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro opened on September 18. It was the latest corridor of the DMRC to be inaugurated, taking the mass rapid transit system further into the interior areas of Najafgarh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. 12 escalators commissioned at various Delhi Metro stations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IRCTC Rampath Yatra: Visit holy destinations of India- Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot; See tour package details
2For first time, Indian Railways develops prototype coach for loading of automobiles with improved features
3Indian Railways’ DFC Project: A game changer for economic development! Watch aerial view of New Rewari station