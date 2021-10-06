12 escalators commissioned at various Delhi Metro stations

The DMRC's current operational span is nearly 392 kilometres with 286 stations

Delhi Metro has commissioned 12 escalators at various stations falling under phases I and II of the network to provide more convenience to passengers, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

Large segments of the Red Line, Blue Line and the Yellow Line and other corridors were built under these first two phases. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently working on constructing corridors under the Ph-IV network.

“In order to provide convenience to passengers, DMRC has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different metro stations of Phase I & II. Presently, Delhi Metro has more than 1,140 escalators and 26 travelators installed and commissioned at 286 stations,” the DMRC tweeted.

The DMRC’s current operational span is nearly 392 kilometres with 286 stations (including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Grey Line of the Delhi Metro opened on September 18. It was the latest corridor of the DMRC to be inaugurated, taking the mass rapid transit system further into the interior areas of Najafgarh