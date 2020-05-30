100% tapped water connections by 2021 – CM Nitish sets this ambitious target for Bihar

The decision taken by the JDU- BJP alliance government also assumes significance as the second most populous state is scheduled to go for the assembly polls in October this year.

Jal Jeevan Mission: The Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set an ambitious target of providing tapped water connections to 100 per cent households in the state by 2020-21. The decision was taken as part of the state’s Jal Jeevan Mission Annual Action Plan which was laid before the Jal Shakti Ministry for its approval. The state has more than 1.5 crore households across the state which remain without a tapped water connection, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

An annual outlay of Rs 1832 crores has also been sanctioned by the Modi government for the plan proposed by the Bihar government, the statement said. With the country ravaged by the impact of Covid-19 and states starved of financial resources, the Nitish Kumar government has taken a big task of providing tapped water connections to all 38 districts in the state in a short span of time.

The decision taken by the JDU-BJP alliance government also assumes significance as the second most populous state is scheduled to go for the assembly polls in October this year. The Jal Shakti Ministry said the goal set by the second most populous state is “ambitious”. It is a huge target set by the government but the government is ready with the roadmap to achieve the target. It also added that in view of the abundance of groundwater in the state along with sufficient quality of surface water, the state will make all efforts in that regard.

Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Narendra Modi government at the onset of its second term. The centrally sponsored scheme aims at providing tapped drinking water to all the households in the country by 2024. Seen as a sequel to the Swachh Bharat mission launched in the government’s first term, the scheme is being led by the newly formed Jal Shakti Ministry.