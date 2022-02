Budget 2022: Govt sets modest disinvestment target for FY23 after missing previous number

The government has set its disinvestment target for the next financial year to a modest Rs 65,000 crore, which is lower than the current year’s revised estimate of Rs 78,000 crore. The disinvestment target estimate for this year was at a whopping Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The government is pinning its hope on the public listing of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to meet this year’s target.

