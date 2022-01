Budget Allocations: Where Budgets spent most money in last two years; Defence, Roads took lion’s share

Ahead of Union Budget 2022, let’s look at where the government has allocated capital in last two years. Capital allocation to key sectors such as defence, and road transportation increased in last budget, while it remained flat for agriculture and education sector.

