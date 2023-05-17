scorecardresearch
Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit rise to Rs 145 crore 

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.3 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
Updated:
zydus wellness
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 712.98 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 639.78 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 145.33 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.3 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 712.98 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 639.78 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 580.23 crore, up from Rs 510.34 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023 consolidated net profit was at Rs 310.37 crore as compared to Rs 308.87 crore in the previous year. For FY23 consolidated total revenue from operations was at Rs 2,254.79 crore as against Rs 2,009.1 crore in FY22, the company said.

Zydus Wellness said five of its brands — Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil — maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2023.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 15:06 IST

Stock Market