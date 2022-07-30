Zydus consol net sales up 17.8% YoY at Rs 693 crore in Q1

Consolidated net sales of Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL), known for brands like SugarFree and Complan has increased by 17.8% on YoY basis to Rs 693 crore in Q1 23 as against Rs 588.2 crore in Q1 22.

As per the company’s regulatory filing, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged by 16.6 % to Rs 697 crore during the quarter on YoY basis. Net profit of WFL for the quarter was up by 4.7% at Rs.137 crores as against Rs 130.8 crore.

The Ahmedabad based Zydus Group company’s Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter stood at Rs. 148 crores indicating 5.5% rise on a y-o-y basis. During the last quarter the Company witnessed resurgence in demand of summer-oriented brands Glucon-D and Nycil.

With strong distribution and marketing efforts, the company could also bring back the consumers for these brands as a result of which they have registered a strong double-digit growth, said the company statement. The key brands of the company, like Sugar Free, Everyuth peel off, Everyuth scrub, Glucon-D and Nycil have maintained leadership positions in their respective categories. The Sugar Free brand continued to maintain its leadership with a market share of 95.5 %. With the focus on category development, the brand continued to promote the stevia-based Sugar Free Green variant. Glucon-D has maintained its number one position with a market share of 60.4% in the Glucose powder category, claimed the company in its press release after the result.