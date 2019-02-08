Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for drug to treat seizures

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 3:26 PM

Zydus Cadila Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Carbamazepine extended-release tablets, used to treat certain types of seizures.

Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant agent. It works by reducing excessive nerve signals in the brain and restoring the normal balance of nerve activity.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Carbamazepine extended-release tablets USP in the strengths of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has more than 248 drug approvals, and so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 0.54 per cent up at Rs 323.60 apiece on BSE.

