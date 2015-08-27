ZTE and Telefonica Strengthen Partnership With Global Cooperation Agreement

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today signed a global cooperation agreement with Telefónica, one of the world largest operators. The partnership will strengthen ZTE’s position as primary technological partner for Telefónica.

ZTE, which operates in 160 countries, already delivers several cutting-edge network solutions for Telefónica across 2G/3G/LTE radio access networks, fixed access networks, high capacity optical transport networks, internet protocol radio access networks (IPRAN), IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) core network solutions, power systems, and value added services and applications such as voicemail platforms.

This agreement aims to increase ZTE’s involvement in areas where it is already working with Telefónica. Additionally, it aims to deepen the partnership on next-generation network innovations such as the development of ultra-high broadband via gigabit passive optical network (GPON) technology, high-resilient, high capacity transports solutions using photonic mesh networks, clearer and richer voice communications with voice over long term evolution (VoLTE) services and microwave transmission.

“Telefónica is constantly exploring new technologies that will provide a best-in-class user experience for our customers,” Mr. José María Álvarez-Pallete López said. “We see ZTE as one of our key technology partners in helping us support the ever increasing communication needs of the future. Partnering with ZTE will also support our vision of being a smart, digital telco, primed to lead the digital transformation.”

“ZTE is delighted to work with Telefónica, the leader in network innovation in Europe and Latin America,” said Mr. Lirong Shi. “We are expecting unprecedented connection demands in the mobile information and communication technology (M-ICT) era. We are committed to providing a ubiquitous access, elastic network, and digital service telecom operation and network evolution concept to help Telefónica realise its network values and make key breakthroughs.”

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE’s M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE’s products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world in terms of market capitalisation and number of customers. With its best in class mobile, fixed and broadband networks, and innovative portfolio of digital solutions, Telefónica is transforming itself into a ‘Digital Telco’, a company that will be even better placed to meet the needs of its customers and capture new revenue growth.

The company has a significant presence in 21 countries and a customer base of more than 316 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

Telefónica is a 100% listed company, with more than 1.5 million direct shareholders. Its share capital currently comprises 4.551.024.586 ordinary shares traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

