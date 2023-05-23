scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Zoom lifts annual forecasts even as growth slows from pandemic peaks

Zoom became a household name during lockdowns, but growth has cooled off since then as offices reopen and competition heats up from deep-pocketed rivals including Microsoft Corp’s Teams, Cisco’s Webex and Salesforce’s Slack.

Written by Reuters
Zoom, annual forecasts, revenue, profit, competition, enterprise customers, quarter results
Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its full-year forecasts for revenue and profit.

Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday raised its full-year forecasts for revenue and profit even as growth winds down from a pandemic boom and business spending slows in a tough economy. Shares of the company pared gains to trade 0.7% higher post market hours, after having rallied nearly 5% earlier. Zoom became a household name during lockdowns, but growth has cooled off since then as offices reopen and competition heats up from deep-pocketed rivals including Microsoft Corp’s Teams, Cisco’s Webex and Salesforce’s Slack.

San Jose, California-based Zoom raised its annual revenue forecast to between $4.47 billion and $4.49 billion, representing growth of just about 2% from last year. Its earlier forecast was for $4.44 billion to $4.46 billion. Online revenue fell 8% to $473.4 million for the quarter ended April 30. Zoom expects it to reach nearly $480 million in the second quarter and be relatively flat thereafter in fiscal 2024.

Also Read

“I think the stock is paring gains on the implied guidance for enterprise, which suggests it will continue to decelerate to ~6% growth,” said RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria. Quarterly sales in its enterprise business rose 13% to $632 million. Zoom’s online customers range from individuals to small- and medium-sized businesses, while enterprise customers consist of bigger businesses.

Also Read

The company now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $4.25 and $4.31, compared with an earlier estimate of $4.11 to $4.18. First-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates, but recorded the slowest quarterly growth on record at 3%. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.16 per share in the first quarter, above estimates of 99 cents, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-05-2023 at 10:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market