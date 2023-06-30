Zomato zooms into data to help restaurant partners get an edge

Online food delivery firm, Zomato, introduced an open data analysis platform for food trends aimed to help its restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach on prices, dishes and location. The company in a statement said, it will “provide insights by analysing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India.”

Zomato Food Trends is an open platform accessible to the general public free of charge. The company stated that it has been introduced with an aim to support both current and budding restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach towards decision making.” “Restaurant partners can use these insights to customise their strategies and undertake data-driven decisions to accelerate and amplify their success,” it added.

The food trends platform allows its restaurant partners to view demand and supply gaps that have been zoomed in to a locality level, price distribution and demand trends for different dishes or cuisines, and demand-supply comparison for multiple dishes or cuisines.

Analysis of food trend based on data insights on Zomato Food Trends. (Image Courtesy: Zomato)

In a blog post, the company said, “We strive to be a trusted partner to everyone, providing a level playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to help them flourish in this dynamic and competitive market. That’s why we have made Zomato Food Trends accessible not only to all our listed restaurant partners, but also to the general public, free of charge.”

The restaurant industry in India has changed remarkably in recent years to meet the dynamic needs of the market and evolving consumer preferences, the company said adding, the country’s food entrepreneur possesses a strong ability to spot trends, identify market need gaps, and innovate to fill those gaps.