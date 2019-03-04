Zomato to sell UAE business to Delivery Hero, raises additional $105 million in ongoing funding

Info Edge, an online services firm, will own a 26.38 percent stake in Zomato after the deal closes.
Zomato Media Pvt Ltd will sell its UAE food delivery business to Germany’s Delivery Hero Group for about $172 million, Zomato’s second-largest shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said on Monday. Zomato and Naspers-backed Delivery Hero will then enter services agreements under which Zomato will continue to run the business on its own platform, Info Edge said
Info Edge, an online services firm, will own a 26.38 percent stake in Zomato after the deal closes.
Also read| Italy explores Indian market for its startups, looks for partner incubator
Zomato raised an additional $105 million in its ongoing funding round with new investors including Delivery Hero and Glade Brook Capital, Info Edge added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.