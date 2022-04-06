  • MORE MARKET STATS

Zomato, Swiggy outage: Both food apps down during lunchtime rush, face technical glitch

Food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy were facing outage on Wednesday due to technical issues, as confirmed by their Twitter support accounts.

Written by Surbhi Jain
Both the apps came back online in half an hour, but went out again.

Food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy were facing outage on Wednesday due to technical issues, as confirmed by their Twitter support accounts. The customer support handles of both food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy replied to the complaint messages saying that they were facing technical glitches. The outages were reportedly nationwide. Zomato said on Twitter: “We are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon.” Similarly, Swiggy replied to a user that “We’re currently unable to process your request as we’re experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we’ll be up and running soon”. Both the apps came back online in half an hour, but went out again.

