Zomato see another exit in about a week; co to shut down UAE ops

Zomato’s head of new initiatives, Rahul Ganjoo, has resigned after over five years with the company, the food-tech company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. Ganjoo was not designated as key managerial personnel under the companies act, 2013, the filing further said.

Ganjoo’s exit comes about a week after Siddharth Jhawar, head of Zomato’s intercity food delivery service departed to lead Tiger Global-backed adtech unicorn Moloco’s India operations.

Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer, Zomato, during the company’s quarterly results said that although the company’s food delivery business has been growing and steadily moving towards profitability, he believes there is room for the “business to grow much faster than what it is currently trending at”. “I don’t know if I can attribute this to the macro environment — primarily because I know for a fact that we could have innovated and executed better in the last couple of months. I don’t want macro headwinds to be an excuse for us to innovate less…” he added.

Prior to joining Zomato, Ganjoo had worked with Snapdeal, Twitter and Symantec in various capacities, according to his LinkedIn profile. His next move was not immediately known.

Continuing on its decision to exit most international businesses, Zomato also informed the exchange that it would be shutting down its operations in the United Arab Emirates, in a separate regulatory filing.

“We would like to update the exchange that the company will discontinue rendering of services to talabat in the UAE (from) November 24 and the customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in (the) UAE will be redirected to talabat, as per the terms of the agreement between the parties,” the exchange filing read.

In 2019, Zomato had sold its food delivery business in the UAE to the Delivery Hero Group for roughly $172 million. The Berlin-based food delivery firm had said that it entered into an agreement with Zomato to buy its business via Delivery Hero’s wholly owned subsidiary, Talabat Middle East Internet Services Company LLC.

It further said, “…this discontinuation will not have any material impact on the financials and operations of the Company. The Company will continue to offer restaurant discovery and dining-out services in the UAE.”

These developments after Zomato reported an improvement in its financial health. Its losses reduced considerably from `251 crore in the September quarter, lower when compared with `430 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

At that time CEO Goyal had said, ”We have strategically chosen to trade low quality growth for better unit economics. That’s part of our long term strategy to build a high quality, high growth business. At the same time, we are not shying away from investing behind high quality compounding growth. We also continue to invest in long term capability building, as well as market expansion initiatives like Hyperpure, Zomato Instant, and Intercity Legends, etc.”