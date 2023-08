Zomato clocks positive earnings for the first time: Q1 profit at Rs 2 crore, revenue up 70.9%

Zomato recorded a revenue from operations at Rs 2,416 crore, up 70.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 1,414 crore during the same period last year.

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday posted profit for the first time at Rs 2 crore during the first quarter of FY24. It had posted a loss of Rs 186 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. The company recorded a revenue from operations at Rs 2,416 crore, up 70.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 1,414 crore during the same period last year. The company EBITDA loss stood at Rs 48 crore as against a loss of Rs 307 crore on-year.

