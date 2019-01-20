Zomato goes offline with Zomaland

Zomaland will have music and theatre performances, cuisine-based food zones and larger-than-life attractions across three days.

They started with food listing, then branched out to food delivery, and now Zomato is trying to encompass the complete food ecosystem through events, beginning with Zomaland in the national capital.

Zomaland, a food and entertainment carnival, is Zomato’s first foray in the event space. “We view ourselves as a food company that aims at giving users the best food experience—online as well as offline—through all our offerings. We believe that if there is an experience to be built around food, Zomato has a significant role to play in making it happen,” asserts Chaitanya Mathur, global head, Zomato Live.

“With food for every palate, music for all ears, and games for all ages, Zomaland will be an enjoyable experience for everyone. We analysed a decade worth of data to understand user preferences, build convenience and accessibility and enhance the user experience,” claims Mathur. He adds confidently that thanks to Zomaland, Zomato users will witness all the aspects of Zomato coming to life in the form of a carnival, at a scale never attempted before.

Zomato believes that the restaurant channel or out-of-home food cooking theme will be dominant in the future and they are trying to grow that. The introduction of Zomaland is a step forward towards their goal of “better food for more people”.

This event aims to celebrate the food industry that works tirelessly to make every meal a good one. “It is our attempt to bring the best restaurants in the city together—a physical manifestation of much-loved Zomato collections—so that our users can taste and try food that is unique and delicious,” says Gaurav Gupta, chief operating officer, Zomato.

Zomato has handpicked over 100 eateries in each city and curated them into seven food zones. These zones will have all kinds of eateries, from small food carts, pop-ups and food trucks, to the city’s favourite cafes and fine dining and gourmet restaurants.

One of the zones will be all about Indian cuisine and it will host restaurants like Amma Haus and Biryani by Kilo. Oriental lovers can explore the Oriental Trail and taste mouthwatering Asian cuisine from places like Enoki and Namaste India. Pizza and burger enthusiasts can indulge with the American Avenue, which will have eateries like The Burger House, Fat Lulus, and Pie Pizza. Before health enthusiasts start grumbling, worry not… the Salad Story will come to your rescue. For people with a sweet tooth, there is Giani’s, Waffle Wallah, Crepe-fe and Keventers. Admirers of European cuisine can savour food from Le Bistro Du Parc, and Pasta Pitaara.

All music afficionados and comedy lovers will be entertained by indie bands When Chai Met Toast and Dualist Inquiry, comedians like Rohan Joshi of All India Bakchod fame and Bollywood singer Lucky Ali.

Magician Varun Thakur and illusionist Karan Singh will also be there to woo you with their tricks… and the famous international hip-hop group Outlandish will be enthralling the audience in India for the first time.

Zomaland aims to be the first entertainment carnival with back-to-back music and theatre performances, cuisine-based food zones, and larger-than-life attractions across three days. It will have an exclusive parking area for the attendees, special buggy rides for the elderly and disabled, and a dedicated zone for kids as well.

After Delhi, Zomaland goes to Pune from February 8-10 and Bengaluru from March 1-3. As of now, this carnival has no plans to venture abroad, but Zomato plans to “extend the joy to many more cities around the world in the future”.